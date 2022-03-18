Works from Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s permanent collection are showcased in a dual exhibition.
The works of Edward Glannon are on display through May 15 in the first-floor Titelman Galleries, and “Highlights from the First 10 Years” is featured through June 19 in the second-floor Regional Galleries at SAMA-Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
Beverly Hartnett, SAMA’s registrar and collections manager, said exhibiting the shows together is a way to feature American artists in a complementary way.
“It shows how American artists have interpreted society and the landscape around them,” she said. “It presents to the people of south-central Pennsylvania that this is how artists of this country have approached the world around them.
“By looking at their art, you can come up with new ideas or have things presented to you that might never have crossed your mind or experienced before. These are artists that you might be interested in looking up.”
Glannon, born near Pittsburgh in 1911, was a painter and printmaker, known for his meditative landscapes.
“He describes growing up in a deep, narrow valley in Pennsylvania, and that experience attuned him to landscapes and their expressive power to him as an artist,” Hartnett said.
“As a teenager, he would go to the Carnegie Museum of Art and that was one of the steps of his education as an artist, and here we now have him showing his work in a Pennsylvania museum.”
Imbued with quiet poetry, Glannon’s paintings emanate an aura of moody reverie. In emotional tone, many of his works recall the landscapes of Glannon’s near-contemporary, Andrew Wyeth, Hartnett said.
He studied at the Art Students League of New York, and in the early 1930s, traveled to the west with the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Eventually settling in Roslyn, Long Island, New York, Glannon continued to seek his subjects throughout the United States, painting in locations ranging from Utah to Florida to Maine, she said.
He also was active as a teacher, and for many years, he served as an instructor in Riverdale and Roslyn in New York.
Hartnett said SAMA acquired Glannon’s work after a previous curator reached out to his children.
“They were in an ongoing process of making sure that their father’s work made its way to institutions to preserve them,” she said.
“Prior to this acquisition of paintings and prints, we had earlier works by Glannon as part of our collection, so this is expanding our holdings of his work.”
The exhibit features 41 landscape pieces by Glannon.
“He worked in oils, watercolors and lithograph,” Hartnett said.
“What’s really fascinating about the oils is he ground and mixed his own oil paint. He was very much about every process of making art, and for him, making the oil paints was just as much of him being a craftsman as him creating the painting. Also, a number of the works on display are in frames that he designed and made.”
She said that when choosing Glannon’s work to feature in the exhibit, she went with the most striking landscapes he created.
“Some of the smaller watercolors are fascinating because they’re little studies that he did to keep his skills up, or he wanted to capture an idea that he wanted to explore later,” Hartnett said.
“There’s a series of small watercolor studies of dried leaves that are fascinating with the detail.”
She said she hopes that viewers seeing Glannon’s work will take in his interpretation of different landscapes and regions, as well as the different materials he used.
“In some cases, you can see where he did a landscape in oil or watercolor and then tried to make a lithograph print out of that,” Hartnett said.
“He was constantly exploring, and even with the smaller landscapes, there’s still a really big scale to them.
“This particular region has all kinds of amazing landscapes, so when you’re out and about, you can look at these landscapes around you with new eyes.”
“Highlights from the First 10 Years” features selections from the permanent collection acquired in the 1970s.
In addition to featuring the works of notable American artists such as John Sloan, Albert Bierstadt, Charles Burchfield, Walt Kuhn, Paul Cadmus and Sylvia Beckman, the exhibit also features a print by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and a 16th-century artist’s study of a Leonardo da Vinci painting of St. John the Baptist.
The exhibition demonstrates the core mission of SAMA of promoting American art and the wider history of art to the local community.
“This exhibition is showing the initial kernel that we built our collection around,” Hartnett said.
The exhibition includes 40 pieces in varying subjects and mediums.
“We have mostly etchings, prints and painting,” Hartnett said.
“We have a series of prints from Sloan, and he was a founder and leader in the Ashcan School that was active in the first years of the 20th century, and they focus on scenes of daily life in major cities.
“This particular series of prints that we have are fascinating because they are of people going about their lives in New York City.”
In selecting the pieces for the show, Hartnett said, she looked for distinguished artists.
“Even at our very start, we really made an effort to get notable artists into the collection,” Hartnett said.
She said the show is sharing the museum’s history with the public.
“We want to build a collection that will appeal to and inspire our visitors and educate them,” Hartnett said.
“We don’t want these paintings and works to be things that just fell out of the sky one day. We want to engage with viewers and give them insights on the works. We want with this show of our early collection to inspire.”
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Admission to the exhibits is free.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or visit www.sama-art.org.
