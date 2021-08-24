EBENSBURG – About 50 residents of the Turner Apartments in Ebensburg were evacuated from their homes Tuesday afternoon after a small fire in a dryer vent sent smoke int0 the ventilation system.
According to Dauntless Fire Company Chief Mike Sheehan, the incident was reported as a fire with entrapment, but the company arrived to what he called "normal conditions."
He said that smoke was discovered coming from a vent in the rear of the North Center Street building.
"We had difficulty locating it at first," Sheehan said "The dryer vent was on fire."
Firefighters had to cut into a section of the laundry area to reach the flames, which were quickly extinguished. Fans were then used to get the smoke out.
Ebensburg police and Ebensburg Area Ambulance Association personnel assisted with the evacuation.
No residents were displaced or injured in the incident and any damage was contained to the first floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.