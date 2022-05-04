SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar disclosed Wednesday that county detectives, the Somerset County Drug Task Force and sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug raid at an undisclosed location in Somerset County, seizing illegal firearms and a substantial quantity of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
“Armed dealers of hardcore drugs like these are exactly what I aim to take off of the street,” Metzgar said.
“The investigation continues in order to track down other persons involved in these drug dealing activities.”
