A Johnstown man was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of trying to hide drug needles in a police car during his arrest last month, authorities said.
Dunkin Nickolas Latz, 24, of Nanty Glo, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police alleged that they found Latz and two others sitting in a sport utility vehicle behind a car wash in the
600 block of Maple Avenue.
Police said they found three white stamp bags labeled “New Arrival” near Latz.
Officers placed Latz in the back of a patrol car. They observed Latz on video attempting to pull objects “out of the area of his anus,” the complaint said.
He allegedly dropped two drug needles on the floor and then tried kicking them under the seat, the complaint said.
Police seized the drug needles.
As officers placed Latz in a holding cell at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, a stamp bag fell from his pocket, the complaint said.
Latz was charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing administration of law, false report, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Latz is being held in Cambria County Prison on $25,000 percentage bond.
