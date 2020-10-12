VINCO – A Latrobe woman was ordered to stand trial for possession of methamphetamine after she failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Monday, authorities said.
Kimberly Dawn Karabinos, 45, of the 1500 block of Bethel Church Road, was held for court in absentia after failing to appear before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, a Jackson Township police officer stopped a 2013 silver Kia Sorento at William Penn Avenue and Admiral Peary Highway on May 4 that had a cracked windshield and two people inside.
Police said the driver, Joseph Michael Bittner, was driving with a suspended registration and was a wanted person.
Karabinos also was wanted on an arrest warrant, the complaint said.
Police seized a purse containing a pill bottle labeled Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, an opioid medication, and a small black pouch with 10 Clonazepam pills and two bags containing a white crystal substance that was believed to be methamphetamine, the complaint said.
Karabinos was charged with three misdemeanor counts, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
