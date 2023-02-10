JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Friday on drug charges after police raided a house in the 100 block of Benshoff Street and a house in the 100 block of Cook Street, authorities said.
City police charged Albert Spicer, 35, of the 100 block of Cook Street, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a complaint affidavit, police executed a search warrant at Spicer’s residence, allegedly seizing $14,980 from a safe and $66 that was stuffed inside a shoe.
During the search of the Benshoff Street property, police allegedly found 22 grams of marijuana, 20.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 14.1 grams of heroin/fentanyl. State officials were notified due to Spicer being on state parole, the affidavit said.
Spicer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force arrested Spicer on drug charges in October 2018 when they raided a home in the 800 block of Devlin Street in the Old Conemaugh Borough section of the city.
Drug agents seized 386 rocks of crack cocaine and 15 grams of suspected heroin, with a street value of $13,320.
