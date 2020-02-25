Authorities arrested four people, including two from Philadelphia, and seized more then $9,600 in drugs after raiding an apartment in Northern Cambria on Tuesday, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer announced.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force, Northern Cambria and Carrolltown police and agents from the state Attorney General searched an apartment in the 800 block of Maple Avenue.
They arrested Philip Lee Schlereth Jr., 51, and Letitia Marie Coble, 31, both the Maple Avenue apartment. Also arrested were Desmond Maurice Harvey, 25, and Daequan James Williams, 24, both of Philadelphia.
All four are in Cambria County Prison facing multiple drug charges including drug possession and drug delivery.
Police seized 88.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of heroin, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine and 20 suboxone strips, along with $2,045 in U.S. money.
The FBI Safe Streets Task Force also was involved in the drug investigation.
