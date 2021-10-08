SOMERSET, Pa. – Childhood wasn't always easy for Jace Updyke.
As the child of an alcohol-dependent father, Updyke said he turned to football to run from his own problems.
Sara Hoover grew up in a loving home, with close bonds with her family, classmates and her church.
But in the years following school, both found their lives upended by addiction – because they used drugs to mask their inner pain, they told a crowd Friday an annual Red Ribbon Rally.
Sponsored by Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, Hoover and Updyke spoke as living examples to this year's theme – "Drug-Free Looks Like Me" sharing their stories to remind the county's youth that addiction can happen to anyone.
And even more importantly, recovery can, too, said Hoover, who now works as a recovery specialist, helping drug users find their own path to sobriety.
Friday's event, held at Somerset County Courthouse, marked the 36th year the county observed Red Ribbon Week.
The campaign was created in memory of Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who lost his life working to dismantle drug cartels that were poisoning his community and country.
Over the past three decades, Somerset Drug-Free Communities has marked Red Ribbon Week with anti-drug poster contests, essays and now videos across Somerset County's public and private schools.
With COVID-19 still a threat, this year's rally was livestreamed to students across the county – and the public as well, said Rebecca Mull, community program coordinator for UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes.
Other events, including a 5K run/walk, are scheduled for Saturday, but they were all created with one message in mind: To let today's youth recognize that using drugs and alcohol can have dangerous consequences – but that there are people who understand the struggle and are willing to help, she said.
Somerset County is home to UPMC Somerset Twin Lakes Center and other nonprofits that specialize in prevention, treatment and other support, Mull said.
"Life has good and bad times," Hoover said. "But there are people you can talk to. There are so many people ready and willing to help and listen."
Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker praised Red Ribbon Week's message – as well as those who can share it best.
"There's no stronger voice (for recovery and prevention) than from those who have been through it," Walker said of Hoover and Updyke. "We owe them thanks."
