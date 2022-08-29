EBENSBURG, Pa. – Remembering Adam founder Debbie Fowler, board members and volunteers gathered on Monday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the substance abuse education program's creation and to screen a new murder mystery film that is a fundraiser for the organization.
Fowler, who founded the program after the death of her son Adam, said she felt it was important to mark the anniversary because she thinks 23 years in existence is an important milestone for nonprofits, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of nonprofits don't survive 23 years," she said, "and we've survived through COVID, which is pretty rare. From what I understand, many nonprofits didn’t. ... It's just a time to come together and celebrate how well we've accomplished things over the years and how many kids we've had through our programs.”
Fowler said that the organization had to become creative during the pandemic. It started to shift its Pledge Together Program online right before the pandemic started with the help of Visual Element Media, which gave students all the tools they needed right at their fingertips.
She added that in past years the organization held a big murder mystery fundraiser, but due to the pandemic it has not had an in-person murder mystery event in several years.
When this year’s fundraiser was canceled, Fowler said that the group put their heads together and decided to create a virtual fundraiser.
“Murder at the Pour on Center” was filmed at Pour on Center in Ebensburg and features local actors and volunteers, including Kimberly Hester, a family friend of the Fowlers who has been volunteering with the organization since she moved back home eight years ago.
Hester is a local theater teacher and says she’s helped write the scripts for the murder mystery fundraisers each year and participated in the filming. She said that knowing the Fowlers makes her personally invested in Remembering Adam's mission.
“I thought this was such a positive message to get around,” Hester said.
More information on this year’s virtual fundraiser will be available at rememberingadam.org.
