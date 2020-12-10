For the past four years, a countywide collective has worked together to battle Cambria County’s drug epidemic by delivering proven messages where people struggling with addiction are likely to hear it – whether that’s through a classroom lesson, encouragement from a hospital room bedside or an ad playing over a car radio.
On Thursday, the Cambria County Drug Coalition met with community leaders on how to bring that message into the church.
Coalition partners met with faith-based groups from across the area Wednesday through a seminar on how they can make a difference, educating them on resources they can reach for to help neighbors in need, tools they can give to help substance abuser’s family members and ways church leaders and like-minded nonprofits themselves can get involved.
“We know as faith-based organizations, you’re often on the front lines ... you’re often the first source people go to” when problems such as addiction arise, Coalition Director Ronna Yablonski said. “We want to arm you (with resources) and have you even more prepared to respond.”
Originally formed in 2016, the Cambria County Drug Coalition now counts 128 agencies, nonprofits and businesses as members and a partner list that includes every school in Cambria County in its broad fight against addiction.
Among dozens of initiatives as a partnership, the coalition has worked with partners such as the Conemaugh Health System to establish a “warm hand-off” program to connect overdose survivors with help they need and, separately, launched the Maternal Addiction Resource Center. Working with law enforcement, the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone was acquired for police departments countywide – saving dozens of lives this year – and efforts have been launched to support the emergency responders who often deal with the front lines fall-out from overdoses.
The coalition provided Wednesday’s session through funding by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Commonwealth Prevention Alliance, which has rolled out an PaStop,org as an online resource guide for Pennsylvanians.
The Coalition has worked on the local level to educate agencies who interact with people struggling about resources available locally – but it’s often those with their fingers on the pulse of their own neighborhoods who know when someone needs help, Cambria County Drug Coalition Projects Coordinator Natalie Kauffman said.
She reminded attendees that faith-based groups like theirs’ are trusted, credible and have personal relationships with the communities they serve – putting them in a unique position to identify and reach out to people they recognize need help.
New Hope Community Church Pastor Josiah Smith said information he learned at the meeting Wednesday will better enable him to do that in his community, the Moxham neighborhood.
He said he was encouraged to see many familiar faces in the virtual meeting room Wednesday, noting that the faith community can play a role in helping steer people toward a path of recovery “through the power of God.”
“We’re all stronger when we work together,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.