Since its formation in September 2016, the members and sectors of the Cambria County Drug Coalition “have stayed the course” in a three-pronged approach to bring leaders in law enforcement, treatment and prevention together to reverse the county’s drug problem.
On Tuesday, the drug coalition held its annual community report outreach meeting at Richland High School, where representatives from several sectors of the drug coalition provided updates about ongoing efforts.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan spoke on behalf of Chief County Detective Kristy Freoni, steering chair of the drug coalition’s law enforcement committee.
Callihan said her role as chair of the drug coalition’s board of directors is personal, considering her loss of a family member to a fentanyl overdose in 2011.
As of the end of September, Callihan said the Cambria County Drug Task Force has executed 101 arrests. That statistic does not include drug arrests from the county’s numerous local police departments.
In Cambria County, 208 grams of cocaine, 158 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 75 ecstasy pills, 212 grams of heroin and more than $50,000 has been seized as of the end of September.
Half of the cash seizures go back to the police department that makes the arrest, she noted.
On Saturday, Cambria County participated in a national drug take-back event and collected 992 pounds of unused medication at more than 20 locations. To date, 2,800 pounds of unused, expired or unwanted medications have been disposed of at prescription drug collection boxes countywide.
The dissemination of naloxone, an overdose-reversing nasal spray, is still reversing the county’s fatal overdoses, Callihan added.
As of the end of September, law enforcement officers administered naloxone 79 times. That number does not include the amount of times naloxone has been administered by EMS.
“It continues to save lives,” she said.
While Cambria County was once third in the state for fatal overdoses per capita, the latest statistics place Cambria County 8th in Pennsylvania for fatal overdoses.
In 2016, the county reported 94 fatal overdoses. In 2017, that number dropped to 87 overdose deaths and, in 2018, there were 61 fatal overdoses in Cambria County.
To date in 2019, there have been 32 confirmed overdose deaths.
“We’ve made incredible progress,” Callihan said.
Jeannine McMillan, steering chair of the drug coalition’s healthcare committee and manager of strategic planning at Conemaugh Health System, said warm hand-off protocols and medically-assisted treatment options are seeing growth.
To date, 23 people treated for drug overdoses have agreed to speak with certified recovery specialists and explore treatment options, while seven people have participated in the hospital’s medically-assisted treatment program for opioid addiction.
In addition, the hospital’s recently opened maternal addiction resource center has hired five people and received 25 referrals since Sept. 10. That center is focused on expectant mothers with substance abuse receiving the help necessary for a healthy pregnancy and birth.
Training has been ongoing for nurses, clinicians and other staff for person-first language focused on reducing the stigmas surrounding substance abuse and educating others about the disease of addiction.
Tracy Selak, administrator of Cambria County’s behavioral health, intellectual disabilities and early intervention programs, said this type of training is crucial to recognizing those with substance abuse disorders as human beings.
“When we change that language, hopefully it changes the way the community views those individuals who are struggling with substance abuse,” she said.
Fred Oliveros, administrator of the county’s drug and alcohol authority, also acts as the prevention education chair for the drug coalition.
He said that committee continues to track and analyze results of the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, which every Cambria County school participates in, to target use of specific behaviors such as use of alcohol, marijuana and vaping.
“It has been a very productive 2019,” said Ronna Yablonski, executive director of the drug coalition. “We recognize that our work is far from being complete.”
Yablonski said the drug coalition will continue to seek and secure financial investors, keep prevention education a priority, promore and bring awareness to treatment options, eliminate addiction-related stigmas and embrace recovery.
Yablonski said the drug coalition has been touched by obituaries in which loved ones seek donations for the drug coalition on behalf of the deceased, or families who donate their deceased loved ones’ last paychecks to the drug coalition.
“This is moving us,” she said. “This inspires us and motivates us.”
