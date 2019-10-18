A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of hiding $200,000 in narcotics in a Stonycreek Township storage unit, authorities said.
Andrew Robert Colvin, 27, of the 800 Vickroy Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
City, county and federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Oct. 9 on a storage bin at Storage Mall Riverside LLC on Eisenhower Boulevard.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Cambria County Detective Bureau, the drugs seized included:
• Seven baggies of suspected cocaine.
• Three baggies of crystal meth.
• 11 bags of a brown crystal substance, possibly crystal meth.
• Suboxone strips.
• Fentanyl.
• 217 THC insets for vape pens.
• 15 vacuum-sealed bags, six other bags and six jars of suspected marijuana.
• 5 pounds of MDA, known as "Sally."
• One Glock handgun.
Authorities also seized postal receipts, packaging materials, scales, baggies, a funnel and spoons.
Colvin is charged with 15 drug-related counts. He is being held in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.
The Johnstown Police Department, Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County District Attorney's Office and FBI Safe Streets Task Force partnered in the investigation after city police arrested Colvin in a traffic stop that they say yielded 60 pounds of shrink-wrapped marijuana two days earlier.
The pot had an estimated street value of $300,000, police said.
A preliminary hearing in that case is being rescheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.