CRESSON – Two men were charged with child endangerment and drug violations after a traffic stop Saturday on Admiral Peary Highway.
Cresson Township police report the car driven by Scott J. Hollen II, 32, of Portage, was stopped for a malfunctioning taillight after 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Scott Road. Jordan M. Hogue, 30, was a passenger in the front seat and there were three small children in the back seat, the criminal complaint says.
Hogue at first told police he didn’t have his identification and gave two officers conflicting information, the court papers say. When he was asked to get out of the car, police discovered a bottle of pills and suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Hogue struggled with police and was placed in handcuffs.
Later police found a marijuana pipe inside a bag of french fries the three children were eating, the court papers say.
Both men are charged with child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hogue is also charged with resisting arrest.
Hollen was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bond.
Hogue was held in Cambria County Prison on a warrant from Dauphin County, where he faces drug possession charges from an April 2019 arrest. He was arraigned Tuesday on the new charges, with bail set at $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.