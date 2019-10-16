A Richland Township manufacturing plant that traces its origins to the late John P. Murtha’s economic development push celebrated that connection Wednesday with its contribution to the Navy ship bearing the late congressman’s name.
The event at the DRS Laurel Technologies plant on Airport Road marked delivery of a Johnstown-built computer network system for the USS John P. Murtha, Leonardo DRS Vice President of Programs Darin Marley said.
“Congressman Murtha’s dedication to national defense and the U.S. Navy definitely made a difference in our business and in this region,” Marley said during the ceremony, held in a tent outside the DRS Laurel Technologies facility.
Marley told hundreds of Leonardo DRS employees filling seats for the ceremony that they play an important role in the Navy’s mission and defense of the nation.
“Make no mistake, you are the core of why we are here today,” Marley said.
The Consolidated Afloat Network & Enterprise Services program essentially brings the power of the Internet to Navy ships, Capt. Kurt Rothenhaus, program manager for tactical networks, said during Wednesday’s program.
The system does everything from allowing sailors to send family emails to operating complex systems throughout the ship, Rothenhaus said.
Known as an information warfare platform, the CANES system is being installed on ships throughout the Navy’s fleet. While there are several manufacturers producing the system, Johnstown’s DRS Laurel Technology employees have made about half of the CANES delivered so far, Marley said.
Mark Mostoller, company vice president and Johnstown site leader, outlined the company’s history in Johnstown.
Laurel Technologies was founded in 1986 by a group of investors led by the Kunkle family. There were 12 employees when the first facility opened in a 5,400-square-foot area of the Geistown Cloverleaf complex.
That was part of Murtha’s push to bring defense industry jobs to the region, Mostoller said.
The company later moved to what is now part of Martin-Baker America Inc. plant at 623 Walters Ave. in Stonycreek Township. The current facility opened in 2000.
Murtha did more than bring a knowledge of defense and strategy for business development, Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, said at the event.
“He made sure the physical infrastructure was also in place,” Thomson said. “He knew the importance of making upgrades to water, sewer, roads and airport infrastructure. They would bring economic opportunities, along with access for contractors and subcontractors.”
Murtha’s emphasis on the sustainability of local defense work has allowed DRS Laurel Technologies and several other companies to continue playing roles in the defense industry, she noted.
Marley also recognized the continuing community support by Joyce Murtha, the congressman’s widow, presenting a $4,000 check raised by DRS Laurel employees for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.
