The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Friday declared a “drought watch” for 16 Pennsylvania counties, including Cambria and several of its neighbors, and asked residents of those counties to reduce their individual water use by 5%.
“We’re asking residents in these 16 counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a press release announcing the declaration.
The counties targeted by Friday’s declaration are Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Perry and Potter. Residents were asked to keep their individual water use to 60 gallons per day, 5% down from the statewide average of 62 gallons of water per person per day.
DEP notified water suppliers in those counties of the need to monitor their water supplies and to update their drought contingency plans, if necessary. Varying localized conditions during a drought can lead individual water suppliers or municipalities to request more stringent conservation actions by residents, the department said.
DEP recommended the following ways to reduce water use:
• Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing teeth or shaving. Shorten the time the water is left running to warm up before showering.
• Use a bucket to catch water and then reuse it to water plants.
• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.
• When watering gardens, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so water isn’t wasted through evaporation.
• Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency models.
• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
Drought watch, warning and emergency declarations are made by DEP based on stream flow, groundwater level, precipitation and soil moisture data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.