A drought watch continues this week for a growing list of Pennsylvania counties that continues to include Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties.
After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) moved Clinton, McKean and Potter counties to a drought warning and added 13 counties to the ongoing drought watch status.
There are now 29 counties on drought watch: Armstrong, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and Wyoming.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
“It’s going to take a lot of precipitation to get us out of these deficits over time. We are asking residents in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Residents living within “warning” counties are asked to conserve additional water – six to nine gallons per day.
