As hot temperatures arrive, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding parents and others to never leave children unattended in a vehicle.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
“On April 25, we saw the first vehicular heatstroke death in 2020, when a 4-year-old left a home and climbed into a vehicle without his family noticing. His death follows 52 hot-car deaths in 2019 and a record 53 deaths in 2018.”
NHTSA offers these safety tips:
• Place a briefcase, purse or cellphone next to the child’s car seat so that you’ll always check the back seat before leaving the car.
• Keep a stuffed animal or another memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty. Move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.
• Set a rule for your child care provider; have them call you if your child doesn’t arrive as scheduled.
For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/heatstroke.
