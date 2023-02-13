PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday  through Monday in observance of President’s Day.

All forms, manuals, publications and other driver and vehicle products may still be accessed online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you