All driver’s license centers in yellow-phase counties will be closed from Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, PennDOT announced.
All driver’s license centers in red-phase counties remain closed.
KANIA[mdash] Raymond M., 60, of Nanty Glo, passed away May 16, 2020. As per Ray's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Nanty Glo.
Dorothy G. (McVicker), 95, Portage (Jean H. Kinley Funeral Home, Portage, PA)
Kenneth J., 84, of Mundys Corner. (Askew-Houser, Nanty Glo)
