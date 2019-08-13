A one-mile detour has been put in place for a bridge rehabilitation project in Johnstown's West End.
Workers from Thornbury Inc., of West Sunbury, began work on Monday to replace the deck of the bridge that carries D Street over St. Clair Run. The detour follows D Street, Neptune, B Street, Fairfield Avenue, Broad Street and Laurel Avenue.
Work included in the project includes removal of the existing deck, cleaning and preparation for deck replacement and repairs to pedestrian railings. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 19.
