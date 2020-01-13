PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including forms, publications and driver training manuals, through PennDOT’s driver and vehicle services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2020 is available on the website.
