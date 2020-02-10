All Pennsylvania driver’s license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day, PennDOT officials said.
Customers will still be able to obtain some driver and vehicle products, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online at PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services remain available 24/7 and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; change of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.
