The driver of an all terrain vehicle faces charges stemming from a police chase in Jenner Township on Monday, authorities said.
State police at the Somerset barracks said they spotted two people riding a blue Yamaha ATV side-by-side along Route 30 at 9:35 p.m.
The ATV failed to stop, taking off at a high rate of speed, troopers said.
The vehicle drove into a farmer’s field on Rhoads Road where troopers said they discontinued the chase after they identified the driver.
Troopers said they had the ATV towed from the farmer’s property and then obtained an arrest warrant for the driver.
