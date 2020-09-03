BOSWELL – A Somerset County youth was taken to a hospital after his car hit North Star High School on Thursday.
District Superintendent Louis Lepley said the teen, who was a North Star student, was driving on Ohio Street in front of the school when the car went up over the curb.
It appeared he hit the gas instead of the brake, Lepley said.
A Somerset County 911 dispatcher confirmed one person was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.
There were no other students or buses in the area when the crash occurred, Lepley said.
There was damage to the school building.
“I think it looks worse than it is,” Lepley said, noting that numerous bricks were knocked off the building and some railing at the main entrance may need repaired.
Boswell Volunteer Fire Department and EMS responded.
State police are investigating the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.