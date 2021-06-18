One man was taken to the hospital after he lost control of his pickup truck and smashed into a row of vehicles parked along the 500 block of Ferndale Avenue on Friday, authorities said.
The man was driving a Dodge 3500 pickup truck with a Tennessee license plate when he lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a 2013 Ford Fiesta. That cause a violent chain reaction involving their Fiesta, a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, a Ford Ranger and a Ford Taurus.
Brittany Kalina and Cody Wainwright were sitting inside their house with the Fiesta parked on the street.
“All I heard was a crash,” Kalina said. “The biggest crash you could ever imagine. I went outside and this is my Fiesta.”
The white Fiesta was parked with its front end smashed in.
After the crash, the Dodge pickup came to rest on the front lawn of the house next door.
Firefighters closed the road to clear the wreckage.
Wainwright was outside examining what he said looked like a “massacre” with car parts littering the roadway.
“I was just sitting there and heard bang and then glass,” he said. “I came out and saw all this.”
Michelle Whetzel, owner of the Chevrolet Trax, was working next door at Herbert CPA & Associates when co-workers called her.
“I was working clear in the back when back and I heard them screaming ‘Michelle, Michelle,’ ” Whetzel said. “I thought somebody was out here to see me, and I came out to this.”
Ferndale police are investigating the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street. His name was not available.
West Hills firefighters responded along with Upper Yoder EMS, Seventh Ward EMS and CMMC DART.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.