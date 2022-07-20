JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.
The driver was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet sedan traveling on Washington Street toward Walnut Street at 8:33 a.m. when she crossed the double yellow lines and struck a pole on the opposite side near the Johnstown Flood Museum, police Capt. Michael Plunkard said.
The driver was taken by West End EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
