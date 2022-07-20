Washington Street Vehicle Accident

Johnstown Police and Fire Departments respond to a vehicle accident on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

 By Thomas Slusser
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

The driver was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet sedan traveling on Washington Street toward Walnut Street at 8:33 a.m. when she crossed the double yellow lines and struck a pole on the opposite side near the Johnstown Flood Museum, police Capt. Michael Plunkard said.

The driver was taken by West End EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.

