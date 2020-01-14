The driver whose vehicle struck and killed an 86-year-old woman on her way to Good Friday service in April has been cited for reckless driving.
John E. Marley, 78, of the 100 block of State Street in Southmont, was issued the citation last week from District Judge Susan Gindleperger’s office.
Court documents show Marley pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $118.55 in other charges.
Geistown Chief Nicholas Zakucia said the district attorney’s office decided against filing criminal charges.
“That’s all decided by the district attorney’s office,” Zakucia said.
District Attorney Greg Neugebauer declined a request to elaborate on the decision.
“We can’t comment on why other charges weren’t filed while other charges are pending,” Neugebauer wrote in response to The Tribune-Democrat’s request.
Police say Marley was the driver who struck Florence L. Noble, of Richland Township, as she crossed Bedford Street to go to Good Friday Mass on April 19 at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2310 Bedford St.
Marley was driving west in a 2001 Chevrolet S10, the citation says. Following the fatality, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Noble had parked her car across the street near St. John’s Cemetery and was crossing the street within the crosswalk at the time of the accident. She was on her way to 1 p.m. Mass at the church.
It wasn’t the first time a St. Benedict parishioner was hit crossing Bedford Street.
In March 2001, Lois Rae Sanderson, 78, of Richland Township, was struck and killed as she left the church.
Roger Roles Sr., of East Taylor Township, pleaded “no contest” in July 2002 to homicide by motor vehicle and driving under the influence. Charges originally included homicide by motor vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
Roles was sentenced in August 2002 to at least 27 months in state prison.
