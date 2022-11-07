JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Mineral Point-area man was jailed Saturday, accused of crashing his vehicle into a bicyclist and then driving off without helping the injured man, authorities said.
City police charged Kyle Anthony Sharp, 32, of the 700 block of Beech Hill Road, with accidents involving death or personal injury, flight to avoid apprehension and failing to stop and render aid.
According to a complaint affidavit, Sharp was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu when he allegedly struck the bicyclist at the intersection of Vine and Market streets in downtown Johnstown and drove off. The crash happened on March 24.
Police found the man bleeding from the head. He was then taken by EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, were he was treated for a head injury.
Police collected evidence on the hit-and-run, including reviewing video footage from Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown. Police said the Malibu later returned to the scene driven by Sharp’s mother. Kyle Sharp reportedly told his mother he had fled the accident because he believed he was wanted, the affidavit said.
Police photographed damages to both the Malibu and the bicycle.
Sharp was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.