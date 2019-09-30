EBENSBURG – A Revloc man was jailed on Saturday, accused of assaulting two Ebensburg police officers because he was angry that his car was being towed away during the 28th annual Potatofest.
Police charged Michael Lee Schenk, 46, of Penn Avenue, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Ebensburg police said they were driving a marked patrol car on West High Street approaching South Julian Street on Saturday when Schenk ran to the patrol car yelling obscenities about his car getting towed.
Schenk said, that while the festival was going on, he had parked his car in a posted no parking zone.
Schenk allegedly fought with police and was arrested.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
