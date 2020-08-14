Cars lined up at the Silver Drive-In ticket booth just as the sun began to set behind the tree line where the original screen, nearly 90 feet wide, has stood for 70 years.
The marquee and concession stand are also original, from 1950.
The Richland Township drive-in was leased for most of its history, co-owner Rick Rosko said. Then he and three other partners purchased it together in 2005.
Rosko and another Silver Drive-In partner, Cora Pastovic, manned the ticket booth for the theater’s 70th anniversary Friday.
On Monday, the partners plan to make a post on social media reminding local people that the drive-in is for sale.
“All but one of us is at retirement age. We are ready to pass it on to someone who wants to maintain it as a theater. That will be the challege,” Pastovic said.
There’s only about 300 drive-ins in the nation, Rosko said, but new ones are popping up.
“We’ve had interest from potential buyers in New York and North Carolina, but I’d rather see somebody local carry on with the drive-in,” he said.
As part of the 70th anniversary celebration, the Silver Drive-In offered free popcorn with the purchase of children’s tickets, and each adult ticket came with a chance for a drawing to win a free entrance to attend an Aug. 29 Metallica drive-in concert scheduled to show at the Silver Drive-In, and drive-ins across the country.
Drive-ins have become increasingly important for showing concerts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosko said. He said the Metallica concert will be heavily advertised in the coming days.
But the main attraction on Friday was a special showing of the hockey film “Slap Shot.” It was the first showing in decades, if not since the Paul Newman movie’s original 1977 release.
Tom and Patty Shaffer were the first ones in line for tickets. Many Johnstown residents, including Patty, were extras in the movie.
“I was in the parade scene at the end. I worked at Glosser Brothers and they let us be in the parade,” She said.
That was when she was 21 years old. Her husband, Tom, wasn’t in the movie, but he said he has always enjoyed going to the drive-in since he was a teenager.
“I’ve had a lot of good memories here,” he said. “We hope someone buys it and keeps it open.”
Before the start of the movie, people washed their windshields for a better view or set up lawn chairs to sit outside of their cars.
Brian Lehman and his wife Sharon watched in the back row with chairs set up beside their truck.
Brian also had a role as an extra in the movie.
“I walked in as a member of the visiting team, the Syracuse Bull Dogs,” he said. “I have the movie at home, but I wanted to get out in the fresh air.”
