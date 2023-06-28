JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Phil Thompson, from Butler, and Freeport resident Jacob Hartle originally expected to see Dream Theater in concert on Tuesday at Wild Things Park in Washington County, not at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
But the promoter, Drusky Entertainment, changed the venue.
So Thompson, Hartle and other fans made the trip to Johnstown to hear the progressive heavy metal band, along with opening acts Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders.
“I think this arena is actually pretty cool,” Thompson said.
Chad Mearns, the War Memorial’s box office and marketing manager, estimated that three-quarters of the people who had tickets for the show in Washington County kept them, instead of taking the offered refund.
“Due to a couple different concerns, the promoter moved it over here,” Mearns said.
“So, tonight in particular, we have a lot of visitors coming from parts of far western Pennsylvania; eastern Ohio; northern West Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; places like that that ordinarily would not be looking at Johnstown as a place to visit. We’re bringing them into the city.”
Dream Theater headlined the four hours of hard-driving music.
The Grammy-winning band, which formed in 1985, has placed three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart – “Black Clouds & Silver Linings,” “Dream Theater” and “A Dramatic Turn of Events.”
“I like the musicality, the level of skill that they have and the craft,” Thompson said. “It’s just something I really admire.”
It was Hartle’s first Dream Theater concert.
“They really haven’t been in this area in a while,” he said. “It’s nice that they’re actually in western Pennsylvania now.”
The show came in between a Foreigner concert at the arena on May 23 and an upcoming Alice Cooper performance on Aug. 6.
“These shows are made possible because of the support of the community,” Mearns said. “We just want to encourage people to come out and see the many shows that we have on the schedule. We’ve got country. We’ve got rap. We’ve got pop. We’ve got classic rock. We’ve got heavy metal. We’ve got all kinds of different genres, alternative rock, on the schedule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.