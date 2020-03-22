Dr. Fayez Assad

You take your Springer Spaniel for his yearly exam and your veterinarian gives you a Lyme disease diagnosis for your beloved pet. This comes as a shock to you, especially since you thought that your pet was fine.
I am a firm believer that knowledge is power; especially if it’s learning about an enemy such as Lyme disease that has been threatening our pets for decades.
There are a couple of things you should know about this “enemy.”
Lyme disease is named for the Connecticut town of Lyme – the city where it was first discovered. It’s a tick-transmitted bacterial disease. The name of the bacteria is borrelia burgdorferi, which is named in the honor of the late American scientist who discovered the bacteria – Dr. Wihelm Burgdorfer.
Fortunately, only five to 10% of positive Lyme cases will develop symptoms. This means there are a lot of dogs that would test positive but not necessarily become sick. Veterinarians call these dogs carriers.
Some veterinarians argue about whether or not to treat asymptomatic carriers. In my opinion, I believe that these situations should be treated on a case-by-case basis depending on the age, breed and any other underlying sickness of the patient.
The most common presentation that I see in the practice is fever, lethargy and shifting leg lameness (limping on one leg and then switching to limping on the other leg). Less common conditions are neurological in nature: convulsions, tremors. Very rarely do we encounter cardiovascular disorders but they do occur.
Along with the most common conditions we see, we have also treated cases involving more severe conditions such as kidney failure. The Lyme bacteria essentially destroys the kidney’s tissues – this is considered serious and severe and patients may not recover and die. And sometimes, patients do not present any symptoms.
When your veterinarian suspects a Lyme disease diagnosis, based on the symptoms you see – such as limping or joint swelling – he or she will want to do a Lyme test. This test is usually done at the clinic and requires no more than three drops of blood and 10 minutes of your time.
Several veterinary laboratories carry this test, but I personally trust the 4DX test from Idexx Laboratories; it’s accurate, quick and affordable. The 4DX is able to test for four diseases at one time, including three tick-borne diseases: Lyme, ehrlichia and anaplasma and one mosquito borne disease: heartworm.
So your veterinarian gave you the Lyme diagnosis. Now it’s time for treatment. Most veterinarians would generally agree to place the patient on antibiotics for at least four weeks. It’s also recommended to test your dog’s urine after finishing the antibiotics to ensure that there is no protein in the urine as this can be an early indication of kidney problems secondary to Lyme infection. If by chance, your pet shows signs of protein in the urine after four weeks on an antibiotic, he may be placed on two more weeks of antibiotics.
It is also recommended that the urine protein should be checked yearly to ensure there is no kidney damage for every Lyme positive case. And here’s the information that troubles a lot of pet parents: they need to understand that their dogs can get reinfected with Lyme disease if they get bitten by infected ticks again. So, unfortunately, it’s not one time for life.
Even more troublesome to pet parents is the reality that a patient once treated for Lyme disease can start showing symptoms again. Believe me, this isn’t easy for veterinarians either, nor simple.
At this point, however, your veterinarian may not perform another 4DX test, but rather another blood test called C6 protein. This test is sent out to a reference laboratory and usually takes about a week to get the results back.
C6 protein is a quantitative antibody concentration test that correlates with the bacteria load and viability. If the number exceeds the permissible level in the blood, which is usually 30, then it is a Lyme related incident and treatment with antibiotics should be given again. If the number is lower than 30, then it’s probably not a Lyme-related incident and the patient should be reevaluated for different reasons other than Lyme disease.
Undoubtedly most of us living in the northeast have known and/or have personally experienced a dog, horse or human diagnosed with Lyme disease.
The veterinarian’s job is to educate the pet parent and to diagnose and to help treat the patient.
Your job as a pet parent involves two things when it comes to Lyme disease: getting your pet vaccinated yearly against Lyme disease and placing your pet on a tick preventative year round.
Your veterinarian is the only person who can help you choose the best preventative for your pet.
Finally, knowledge is power. As a pet parent, you need to protect your pet against this enemy called Lyme disease. With proper year round tick prevention and yearly vaccination and testing, you can better help your pet live a healthy and safe, tick-free life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.