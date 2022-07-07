JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – People in Johnstown like ice cream and seeing new businesses open. With Downtown Yogurt, they get both.
Alize Stevenson, 23, formerly of New Jersey, moved to Johnstown about a month ago as the opening of her yogurt and ice cream shop was nearing.
The opening of Downtown Yogurt at 215 Franklin St. is about four to six weeks out, but Stevenson held a meet-and-greet Thursday for the community at the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce building on Main Street. Free frozen yogurt was enjoyed by visitors.
“It’s bringing our community together,” Stevenson said. “We want them to see our faces.”
Stevenson moved to Johnstown shortly after graduating from Alabama State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and bowled on an athletic scholarship. She plans on pursuing a master’s degree in the future, she said.
“Johnstown needed a place for all ages,” she said. “Doing our research and asking, ‘What’s the future of Johnstown? What does it need?’ Through our analytics, we found the closest ice cream place was 15 minutes away from downtown.”
There are two yogurt shops with the same brand, in New York and New Jersey.
Stevenson’s brother, Satiir Stevenson, is chief investment officer of Johnstown Capital Partners, the real estate development company that owns the yogurt shop building.
When the yogurt shop becomes established on the first floor of the building, Johnstown Capital Partners will focus on filling the top floors with residential occupants, CEO LaQuan Marshall said.
“We are excited,” Marshall said. “We are impressed with how well the community has received Downtown Yogurt.”
Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said the yogurt shop has created a buzz.
“And with Balance Restaurant’s expansion and Elevate clothing having just opened down the street, there’s a lot more people downtown,” Bradley said.
