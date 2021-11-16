JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Once again, the pop-up vendor store downtown is teaming up with Johnstown police to help fill their fleet with toys for children they meet this holiday season.
Last year, Judy Cooper, who is in charge of the Christmas Craft & Vendor Shop at 110 Franklin St., worked with Cpt. Mike Plunkard to start Cops for Tots, a program where toys are collected in the store, wrapped by employees, then distributed to Plunkard to give to officers to place in their vehicles to hand out to children they meet on calls or in the community.
Copper said she wanted to give back to the city and helped create the toy drive last year.
Individuals can bring toys to the store and hand their donations to an employee, and it will be wrapped and placed aside for collection by city police.
“It gives us things to put in our cruisers when we’re out and about on the street and interacting with kids, whether it be interacting with them on the side of the street or talking to them on the playground, or if we go to a call and are talking to kids who may be ... involved in a call. The officers then have those toys that are donated by the public to be able to hand out to the kids,” Plunkard said.
“It gives them a situation that would be a good interaction with a police officer, where it otherwise would have been negative because they were dealing with some bad situation,” Plunkard said. “It’s a way that our police officers are able to bridge the gap with the children that we’re dealing with and maybe make a bad situation a little bit better because we have those gifts to hand out.”
He added that he recently had the department’s comfort dog, Archie, at a local pre-school and he was able to see the effects of the program.
“The one class in particular had colored pictures of police officers and wrote little notes, and there were several kids in that class in particular that wrote ‘thank you for that gift you gave me last Christmas,’ ” he said.
“So the kids remember that. They definitely do. Even though it wasn’t me specifically that gave them a gift, they recognize that a police officer did it, so it builds that positive relationship that we’re looking for in the community and especially with younger kids in the community.”
According to Cooper, individuals who donate will receive a ticket for a raffle for a $100 gift certificate for items in the store.
The store will begin accepting donations Friday, in conjunction with Light-Up Night downtown.
Cooper added that the store’s 17 vendors have created gift bags for children that are available for those who come in the store with children and spend $10.
The bags have crayons, coloring books, candy canes, chips, hand sanitizer and other small gifts and are available while supplies last, according to Cooper.
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
