Downtown Johnstown will take on a bit of a European-style holiday feel this weekend.
About 20 vendors plan to sell gifts, food, drinks and holiday treats during the inaugural City of Johnstown Christmas Market, all against the backdrop of Central Park with its village and animated tree. There will be “adult” hot chocolate, spiced wine, roasted chestnuts and games for children.
The market is scheduled to be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“Hopefully it will be a nice new tradition for the city,” Johnstown economic development specialist Jacob Zerby, one of the event’s organizers, said.
“We wanted to add something to the Christmas season that is truly done by the city.”
The idea was inspired by Valarie Stetz who first saw European Christmas markets in 1981.
“Despite the cold and snow, throngs of people were in attendance and the atmosphere was as festive as it could get,” Stetz recently told Johnstown Magazine.
“Families were in abundance and the children were wide-eyed at the lights and goodies available in the different stalls. People were smiling and laughing and you could feel joy in the air. It was a very uplifting experience. This atmosphere was present at every market in every city we visited, from Munich to Paris.”
Stetz and her daughter, Amber Berezansky, a city employee, have worked with Zerby and others to organize the market.
They have brought in vendors and got businesses located near the park, including Press Bistro, Balance Restaurant, Gallery on Gazebo and Lambcakes, to participate.
Children will be able to get their picture taken with Santa Claus from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. A market ambassador – the winner of the “Christmas Royal” essay contest for local high school students – will be recognized.
Locust Street and Gazebo Park will be closed from 11 a.m. on Friday until 4 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the market.
