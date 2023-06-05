Due to a power outage overnight Sunday into Monday in downtown Johnstown, the printing of Monday’s edition of The Tribune-Democrat was delayed, which is resulting in late delivery for some customers.
Home-delivery subscribers should receive Monday newspapers with the Wednesday edition.
Single-copy outlets will have newspapers late Monday morning, and mail-delivery customers should expect delivery on Monday or Tuesday.
In the meantime, content is available on the website at www.tribdem.com.
We regret this inconvenience for our customers.
Penelec crews were working to restore power to The Tribune-Democrat and other affected businesses.
