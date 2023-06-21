JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New downtown Johnstown businesses are ready to welcome crowds for Thunder in the Valley.
Edward Dreikorn, general manager of Roots Kitchen + Juicery, 425 Main St., said they've been doing extra prepping in anticipation of the motorcycle rally, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.
"I'm excited about it, and we're working like crazy," he said. "It's one of those things where you never know if you're prepared, so you just try to the best that you can."
In addition to the storefront, Roots will have its food truck set up on Washington Street.
"This month, we've done a Beach Bowl that's a mango and coconut base with coloring that looks like a beachfront, and we're proud of that one," Dreikorn said. "At the food truck we'll have all of our lemonade, limeade and orangeade options and we'll have two of our signature bowls – Roots and Almond Joy."
To accommodate rally-goers, hours have been expanded from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
"The additional revenue is a great thing, and we're excited about the increase in business," Dreikorn said. "The idea of having people come to Johnstown for this event and see from last year to this year how many new businesses have opened up here and see the momentum that we're gaining is what I'm most excited about."
At the Write Cup Coffee Shop, 134 Gazebo Park, employees were busy with clean up and getting supplies ready.
"We're getting excited for extra people to come in," said Rayna Noel, shop manager. "We're excited that it's right outside our door, so hopefully it'll bring some traffic in. This is our first Thunder, so we'll see how things go and if we need to stay open extra hours we will."
The coffee shop created drink specials specifically geared toward Thunder in the Valley, including Easy Rider, drip coffee with cream and vanilla; Red Eye, drip coffee with a shot of espresso; Motor Oil, mocha latte with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle; and The Hog, pink lemonade with freeze-dried strawberries.
"We are hoping to bring in some extra income," Noel said. "This also brings more locals down to the area, so we hope that will get us more noticed. I hope it brings people who don't usually come downtown to town to see what new businesses have opened."
Valoree Lamb, owner of the Grub Shack, 145 Franklin St., said she's hoping visitors to the rally will support local businesses.
"Town gets crowded and busy, so it'll be nice to have the support from people coming in from out of town and the locals," she said.
Lamb said they will feature a special menu throughout the weekend that will be grab-and-go with pizza slices, chicken tenders, sausage sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups.
"Everything we do is fresh, and we're doing a lot of preparation Wednesday and Thursday," she said. "We're open to 6 p.m., but we'll see how business goes through the day and we'll probably extend that if we're being supported and people are coming in."
Lamb said they are eagerly anticipating their first Thunder in the Valley.
"We don't know what to expect, but we're looking forward to being busy and supporting downtown," she said. "This can have a huge impact on revenue. It's good for business and gets our name out there."
Lawra Stuart, owner of Main Street Pizzeria, 502 Main St., said there is excitement going into the Thunder event.
"We are fully stacked with our product and fully staffed, and we're looking forward to having a lot of new people see the business because we're new," she said. "It's a great time for us to showcase what we have to offer. We're also going to have things to attract people with lights and music."
In addition, the pizzeria will have its nacho cart available on Washington Street serving up pizza, chicken tenders and popcorn.
"We're trying to keep it simple so we wouldn't be overwhelmed," Stuart said.
She said she's hopeful that the rally will boost revenue.
"It's important because a lot of money has gone out to prepare for Thunder," Stuart said. "We ordered triple the amount of what we normally would and there's a lot of financial decisions you have to make, but we're prepared. Luckily, I have veteran employees here who have worked Thunder before, and that will help me."
Calls to the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown in regards to weekend occupancy and events were not returned.
