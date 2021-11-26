In a two-day project – Downtown Development – business reporter Russell O'Reilly explores numerous new and future projects that are changing the landscape in Johnstown's Central Business District.
Saturday
• Numerous projects that will refurbish buildings, open new businesses in motion downtown.
• Efforts put new shine on city's history through adaptive reuse.
• More people choosing to live in the downtown.
• Bigger spaces slower to see development.
• City's development propelled by federal funds.
• Interactive map at www.tribdem.com charts nearly 30 properties in transition.
Monday
• Transplants, young entrepreneurs energize local business sector.
• Boutiques and projects of passion populate downtown
• Projects for children in works in Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.