In a two-day project – Downtown Development – business reporter Russell O'Reilly explores numerous new and future projects that are changing the landscape in Johnstown's Central Business District.

Saturday

• Numerous projects that will refurbish buildings, open new businesses in motion downtown.

• Efforts put new shine on city's history through adaptive reuse.

• More people choosing to live in the downtown.

• Bigger spaces slower to see development.

• City's development propelled by federal funds.

• Interactive map at www.tribdem.com charts nearly 30 properties in transition.

Monday

• Transplants, young entrepreneurs energize local business sector.

• Boutiques and projects of passion populate downtown

• Projects for children in works in Johnstown

