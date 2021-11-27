JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As a nexus of new downtown activity is building on Main Street, development is also blooming at the outer areas of Johnstown's Central Business District.
Seeing new business signs downtown excites city native Kelly Modic, who just installed signs for her new property Luxe Pointe Johnstown salon suites at 518 Washington St.
Built in the 1890s, the 20,000-square-foot building was at one time an automobile glass company, she said.
Modic has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare the interior with a “more funky than traditional” atmosphere, which she hopes will be populated by multiple salon businesses. The suites are primed for tenants including hair stylists, nail salons or massage therapists.
“Johnstown has a lot of potential,” she said. “It just needs a little fixing up and people to come together and do something new, especially the younger people,” she said. “That is what Johnstown is and is going to be in the future. ... Whatever we do now is going to affect what Johnstown is 15 years from now.”
On the same side of town as Modic's salon suites, there's the enormous Penn Traffic building, a former department store, that continues to be mostly vacant.
Boutique shops and small businesses are shaping downtowns, not big operations and department stores that people may think of in Johnstown’s heyday of the 1950s, '60s, or '70s, said Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides on Market Street.
Honkus opened her bridal shop in 1998, when downtown was largely deserted.
“When I went to City Hall for their loan program and said I was going to do a high-end bridal shop, they were a little bit skeptical, to say the least,” she said. "But I knew it would work in the area."
Twenty-five years later, she’s still there, and she's seeing boutique businesses fill in around her shop.
“The types of shops that should be in a downtown are popping up all over the place,” she said. “People are moving into town and renovating buildings. This is the vibe you want in a downtown.”
'Look at what's happened'
In a separately operated section of Modic's 518 Washington St. complex, David Vitovich Jr. is opening Corojo's cigar lounge.
Vitovich said he hopes to capture customers who work in town at offices, banks and the Gautier Steel mills.
Staying in Johnstown long after Bethlehem Steel collapsed its Johnstown presence, Gautier's smaller operation of about 100 steelworkers remains a cornerstone of downtown in a 1-million-square-foot facility across Washington Street from Corojo's.
"We want to want to keep those people downtown after work and make an evening out of it," Vitovich said.
Around the corner from Corojo's, there's a brewery that opened after the pandemic and is continuing to grow at 104 Franklin Street.
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. owner Jeremy Shearer, originally from Indiana County, lived in San Diego before he and his wife moved to Johnstown in the early 2000s to be close to family.
Shearer opened five businesses downtown over the years, including a cafe that was the forerunner of the recently opened H. Wonder coffee and record store at Gazebo Park.
He also opened Press Bistro on Franklin Street. With Mike Artim's Balance Restaurant that came not long after, Johnstown began to show signs of what it could be, Shearer said.
Now that day is here, Shearer said, seeing the area begin to burst with new businesses.
"When we moved in with Press nine years ago, this is what we saw could happen," he said. "We are excited to see it happen now all at once. That way, it doesn't leave an investor who is considering starting a business out on a limb. Now it's 'look at what's happened and what's opening up down there.'"
'Saw the potential here'
Shearer said he considered Press to be a huge success but allowed it to close amid the pandemic shutdown. Landlord issues also contributed to that decision, he said. But in its place, just down the street, he's opened a tap room at Stone Bridge Brewing Co. And in December, he's opening a new restaurant beside it with fusion style cuisine.
"We are starting to see a more affluent base downtown," he said. "They are not necessarily younger, but interested in a different style."
He's also set to build a wine bar with a selection of wine from around the globe on the second floor of the brewery building by April 2022, he said.
"We will also have sharable dishes and a panoramic view of the city from there," he said.
And the final phase of completing the brewery will be a rooftop beer garden with a bar and patio-style outdoor furniture.
"What attracted us to keep trying businesses in Johnstown was a low cost of entry, and the more we came to know the players, we saw the potential here," he said. "There was only rust that needed to be cleaned off a bit."
At the opposite end of Franklin Street, the 200 block entirely vacated not long ago will feature a frozen yogurt shop in the spring at the former Alpha Printing building.
The property at 215 Franklin St. is owned by Johnstown Capital Partners LLC. Company CEO Laquan Marshall said there are also two lofts on the second floor that will be made available.
"The frozen yogurt operator is excited about the opportunity," Marshall said. "Our model is to get business that can be sustainable in markets like these, so that we don’t damage the community. We don’t want to bring a Burger King or Wendy’s down here."
'Who gets the win'
Marshall is a millennial, and he said he feels his generation widely shares a careful attitude about affecting the future of society.
"We are very conscious about what it is that we do and how we affect the world in a decade or two," he said. "We do feel pressure to have plans that are inclusive socio-economically and also build up the human capital here."
Just around the corner from the frozen yogurt shop, Marshall's company is opening condos and a plant-based restaurant at 500 Main St. in the spring – the four-story building sits on a highly visible corner of Main and Franklin streets.
Johnstown's Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said 500 Main St. had been a target building to sell, and he's been impressed with Marshall's eagerness to transform the downtown space.
"We don't ever want to demolish a building like that," Dubnansky said. "Laquan came to us and said, 'What can we do to get life in it?' And the city will most likely funnel some grant money to that project as well."
Marshall, originally from New Jersey, lived and worked most recently in Philadelphia.
He said Johnstown's leaders involved with facilitating property development greatly influenced his decision to move to the area and invest in a business.
"There are reports about Johnstown that are damaging – about the poverty in town – but the human capital is a metric you need to be factoring in when you are investing," he said.
He named Dubnansky, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar and Renee Daly at the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, as especially helpful in connecting him and his partners with resources to make successful investments in Johnstown's future.
"They are born here, raised here, educated locally – and then the affinity they have for the place is attractive," he said. "You can't tell who’s Democrat or Republican. It was just, 'We want Johnstown to be better.'
"Sometimes in other markets, people want to hold things close to the vest. In Johnstown there is very little ego. To them, it doesn't matter who gets the win as long as Johnstown gets the win."
