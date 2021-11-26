Downtown Development | 'Momentum' in Johnstown: Numerous projects that will refurbish buildings, open new businesses in motion

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The eight-story building at 605 Main St. has long been empty, its windows darkened.
But the 117-year-old structure will soon be the “Lofts on Upper Main” – a project under renovation by property investors Bill and Kim McKinney.
They’ve sold their house in Johnstown’s suburb of Westmont to live downtown with a bird’s-eye view of a flurry of activity unfolding in Johnstown’s central business district.
And they hope others move into the lofts they’re building, or if not there, then another building under development in the city.
“There are a lot of good things happening,” Bill said. “We just want to be one of them, and continue that momentum.”
Investors – property developers and small business owners, Johnstown natives and newcomers – are spending millions of dollars, investing in the city’s downtown.
They are cleaning out and renovating buildings that have out of use and in danger of deteriorating.
Imminent plans include retail centers, restaurants, residential spaces and offices up and down Main Street and along side streets.
If development continues as planned, people will begin to feel a difference in downtown by the spring of 2022.
Johnstown Capital Partners LLC, led by four millennial transplants from New Jersey, is renovating more than a half dozen properties downtown.
Prices for properties were low compared to sites in other markets, company CEO Laquan Marshall, 29, said.
Before the pandemic, the company purchased the four-story building at 500 Main St. – at the corner of Main and Franklin streets – for $70,000.
Johnstown Capital Partners is developing three condominiums there and has a plant-based restaurant ready to move into the first floor by spring.
Marshall the company’s approach is to build sustainable businesses by taking an equitable position with the operators they attract.
“If foot traffic isn’t what it should be in the beginning, we’ll participate in the downside,” he said. “And if things happen the way we believe they will, there’s a tremendous amount of upside.”
‘Taking major action’
Plans for other Johnstown Capital Partners properties involve a mixture of residential lofts and apartments, quality food service businesses, and office space that Marshall hopes will be attractive to tech entrepreneurs.
“We want to promote entrepreneurship here,” Marshall said, “especially if we can attract people who can work remotely and live here.”
Marshall and his partners formed Johnstown Capital in 2018 with the intention of buying residential properties and renovating them to address Johnstown’s need for quality Section 8 housing.
Widely known outside Johnstown is its reputation as one of the poorest cities in Pennsylvania – the 2021 census recorded a 40% poverty rate. Just as readily associated with the city its declining population – down 12% to about 18,000 from the last census, or the 1977 flood that sped the decline of Bethlehem steel, the city’s biggest employer.
“But after meeting and understanding what else was happening, we wanted to be a part of it,” Marshall said. “We started to get the picture that there are a lot of people here who are not just sitting by and waiting while Johnstown just kind of goes to waste; they are taking major action, which is inspiring to us.”
‘Downtown is cool again’
Although demand for property in Johnstown began to surge over the past two years, work to start that momentum goes back more than a decade. Businessman Mike Artim was there for that.
A 2009 study sponsored by an alliance of area nonprofits projected what Johnstown could look like in 2020 and outlined ways to attract people to the downtown.
The study forecasted that Johnstown would be much smaller or much older by 2020, as millennials moved elsewhere for earning potential and entertainment.
That has shown to be true, but the study’s biggest recommendations to bring people back, including “walkable districts rich with local business and retail” also now appear to be materializing.
Artim was then president of the Johnstown-Cambria Chamber of Commerce and was involved with sponsoring that study.
“I think today we are getting to the right point of balance where we have both millennials and seniors who want to be downtown,” Artim said. “Downtown is cool again.”
Building around Balance
Artim’s company, Intrignia, is set to invest more than $4 million to develop contiguous properties on the 400 block of Main Street near Balance Restaurant, which he opened in 2018 with Mission Inn, a private event space, beside it.
Intrignia now owns buildings from 407 to 430 Main St. – mostly everything between City Hall and Penn Highlands Community College.
The 423-425 Main Street is property at the end of the block near Penn Highlands that was recently offered to him by the former owner, Johnstown Park Building Inc.
With en eye on diversifying Johnstown’s economy, Artim is building an innovation center there for existing tech businesses and startups as well as 10 apartments with views over Central Park where entrepreneurs can live by the summer of 2022.
“We are gutting it out and putting in new office space, conference rooms, podcasting rooms and video creation rooms,” he said.
At the opposite end of the block, Artim also scooped up the Vault salon building after that business relocated amid the pandemic. Constructed first as a bank building, it has high ceilings and a marble floor. Artim plans to open a pub called Vault Alehouse, with private dining areas.
An empty lot came with that property.
“It will be an outdoor patio eating space with lights and a fire pit,” he said. “Next spring is the target date.”
Up the street is the old three-story “City Cigar” club building at 411 Main. It had long been unoccupied, but Artim plans to put a cigar bar and banquet hall on the upper floors. The first floor will have a large kitchen to support the new restaurant and Balance’s catering operations.
“We are more than doubling our kitchen space compared to what we have now at Balance,” he said.
All of the new restaurant activity will be connected to Balance through a lobby at the 411 Main property.
“We just got lucky with how well Balance brought people downtown,” he said. “There were so many beliefs about downtown, but once people started coming here they realized there was no reason not to.”
At 421 Main, Artim plans a restaurant that would give the area’s high school students culinary education. It was a hookah lounge before it closed during the pandemic, but a large working kitchen also remains there from its past use as a Chinese restaurant.
‘New blood and energy’
Available buildings on Main Street now are tough to find.
Benshoff Enterprises, a local real estate developer in the area for 15 years, has never considered investing in downtown Johnstown, focusing instead on the outskirts of the city – Richland and Ebensburg.
But this year it bought 420 Main St., across from Artim’s properties.
“Now you have new blood and energy in the downtown area that weren’t there in the past,” Benshoff spokeswoman Christy Dowdell said. “We see a lot of things happening downtown that made that building attractive. But if you went 12 months before, you’d be hard pressed to pull off an investment.”
At Benshoff’s new Main Street property, which has been vacant since 2015, a public education agency supporting the region’s school districts is opening a tutoring services office on the first floor in December. and four new business tenants plan to move into the second floor, Dowdell said.
The Tribune-Democrat has documented a list of nearly 30 projects in development downtown.
Those projects include a multiplex at the State Theater, clothing shops, food and drink options, and salon suites.
Many sales of buildings on Main Street have been supported by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“I am really encouraged by the development taking place downtown,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “Our goal at the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority is to have a thriving city, and we are very confident that what we are seeing in downtown and other areas of the city is just the beginning.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.