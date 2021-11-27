JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Among developments happening in Johnstown are multiple restaurants, apartments and offices.
But the paint is drying on a new day care center downtown, too.
And two public cyber charter programs are establishing a physical presence on Main Street, which points to Johns-town becoming a bit more family friendly.
Chanta McNeil, of Westmont, is waiting for state approval to open Changing Choices day care at 122 Walnut St.
It would be the only day care in Johnstown’s central business district.
“My mom bought the building in 2018, and I thought, ‘I can do a day care in here,’ ” McNeil said. “In the middle of the pandemic, I really started to take it seriously. All the day cares that are around here are full to capacity, so I wanted to open a location that was easy for parents to get to. If a parent doesn’t drive, they can catch a bus. It’s in a location that’s accessible to everybody in need.”
McNeil, 30, moved from New Jersey to Johnstown in 2008.
“I love Johnstown – the peace,” she said. “It was crazy in New Jersey.”
McNeil has three children and is carrying another.
She has invested $25,000 with no grants from local entities into her day care.
“I wanted to give back,” she said.
‘Gut it and renovate it’On upper Main Street, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy, a public cyber charter school, is set to open a family services center.
The school has seen such high enrollment of Johnstown students that it decided to purchase the Feeder Canal Building, 647 Main St., spokesman Tim Eller said.
The charter school’s board has yet to approve a construction bid, but Eller said the school plans to open its four-floor Johnstown family service center by next school year.
“Plans are to completely gut it and renovate it, turning it into a place where families can meet with teachers and counselors,” Eller said.
Feeder Canal will be a point from which cyber charter students of CCA embark on field trips and have school pictures taken, he said.
“As enrollment grows in CCA, we look at where it comes from, and Johnstown and that region is a big enrollment area for us,” Eller said. “What we know is families still like to have physical presence of their school, that’s why we are making our family service center a larger facility.
The facility will include a welcome center on the first floor and teachers’ working spaces on the upper floors. The expansion will come with hiring more teachers, too, Eller said.
“And the building won’t only be open to CCA families,” he said.
“It will be open to anybody who wants to use the facility for meetings, events. It’s taxpayer-funded, so we like to work with the community.”
Place for ‘social interaction’
Similarly, a few blocks down from CCA’s project, another cyber charter school center is opening in December – one operated by Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, a state agency that supports the cyber programs of local school districts.
The IU8 is leasing the first floor of 420 Main St., formerly Bulldog Arena, where K-12 students enrolled in local school district-operated cyber charter schools can receive tutoring services and socialize.
Malynda Maurer, IU8 innovation and development director said the facility will include an open space with potential for community events including vendor fairs and activities of art clubs, theater clubs or physical activities including yoga. Cyber charter families often request those opportunities, she said.
“This gives us the opportunity to be part of Johnstown’s revitalization and connects kids to the community,” Maurer said.
“It shows them a place they can be invested in.”
She said cyber school students don’t want to be cooped up at home all the time.
“They want social interaction,” she said. “They can come here for a short period of time, do social activities, get help with schoolwork and go home.”
‘For students to learn’
The IU8 center will also be across from a student-run restaurant and high school culinary program planned by Mike Artim at 421 Main St. Artim owns Balance Restaurant at 415 Main St. and said the community’s support of that restaurant during the pandemic inspired his idea.
“We wanted to give back,” Artim said. “People were coming in and saying, ‘We want you to stay in business,’ so we want to make a community building ... a place for students to learn, and if we are going to have more restaurants opening downtown, then we’ll all need people with culinary skills.
“They can start here, go on to get a four-year degree and hopefully go out and start their own restaurants.”
Work-focused opportunities, such as Artim’s plan provides, and more recreation options are on the list of things Dajour Morris said teenagers need in Johnstown.
He drives through downtown to visit his mother in Prospect, but Morris, 29, has little reason to spend time downtown – unless there was something for his children to do.
“When I was a kid we had Club 814, Planet Ice, we had all this different stuff – the mall,” he said.
“We had a bunch of things we could do – and now it’s not that. That’s the big difference; That’s why you see this spike in crime and everything else. There’s nothing to do. Everybody is bored, and trouble will find you quicker than fun if you don’t have it.”
Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky agreed that the city needs more activity centers for children.
“If we are going to have a successful community, we need a perfect balance,” he said.
“Right now, we are not really kid-friendly, and we are not too pedestrian-friendly either. But we are looking. We need to have things for everybody.”
