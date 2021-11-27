As downtown Johnstown sees some business and residential growth, streams of federal funding open possibilities for Main Street upgrades and more visitors using the train, leaders said.
Since President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office, Johnstown has received significant financial help, including money for upgrading its train station on Walnut Street.
More than $24 million in discretionary federal grant funding was awarded to the city on Nov. 16.
That includes $11.3 million for the Johnstown train station.
The Pennsylvania Senate’s Transportation Committee chairman, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said that funding is coming at just the right time.
With station upgrades, the next project would be expanded passenger rail service, he said.
“Northfolk Southern is working with us on finishing a study about increasing passenger cars,” he said. “It is complete and will be made public soon.”
That study would include a dollar amount to achieve rail modifications to allow more passenger cars to pass through Johnstown, he said.
While Amtrak owns passenger rail cars, Norfolk Southern owns the tracks and uses them for transporting freight.
“We don’t want a passenger train schedule to reduce Norfolk Southern’s freight, which is their key component,” Langerholc said.
But he said Norfolk Southern has come to the table for expanding passenger service. and Langerholc is exploring state funding sources, perhaps from the federal infrastructure bill, to pay for necessary work.
Pennsylvania is set to get a $4 billion allotment over the next four years from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress and signed by Biden recently.
Langerholc is in position to steer some of those dollars to Johnstown during the state’s budget negotiations, he said.
However, he said it’s presently unclear whether that funding is designated exclusively for highways and bridges.
“Any funding from the infrastructure bill is just on top of progress made – but it would definitely help,” he said.
For years, Johnstown’s elected representatives, including Langerholc, have been working on increasing passenger train runs that would allow people to travel from Johnstown to Pittsburgh and back in one day.
“It’s an exciting time and within view,” he said.
Additionally, the city is planning to spend millions of dollars that have come to Johnstown from the American Rescue Plan to help make Johnstown’s Main Street a destination for visitors and commuters.
Johnstown City Council is planning to potentially use about $10 million, a third of its American Rescue Plan funding, to upgrade sidewalks and add green space on Main Street.
Those federal dollars were released to communities to help them dig out from the COVID-19 pandemic. Infrastructure upgrades qualify as an acceptable use of funds.
The city’s community and economic development director, John Dubnansky, said the proposed project would make Main Street walkable, and attractive for further residential development. He said city council is preparing engineering and designing of the overall project, and construction could begin early in summer 2022.
“Right now we are moving forward on conceptual drawings for the Main Street project so people can see exactly what we are talking about,” he said.
“When you see the pictures, and you see how its going to transform this entire town, that’s what gets me excited about this project.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.