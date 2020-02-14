For its second go-round, this event will focus on new ideas, investors, businesses, projects and partners.
Gallery on Gazebo will host Amazing Architectural Tour No. 2 at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the gallery, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, and it will demonstrate how repurposed architecture can drive the city forward.
The tour, which was conceived by members of Vision 2020 Central Park Square Capture Team, is the second of four tours of multi-use buildings in the downtown area.
“The tour is designed not only for historians and architecture buffs, but also for those interested in investment, collaboration and renovation from a treasure trove of signature buildings in the Central Business District,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, a facilitator of the event. “This is directed toward the public and everyone can be involved.”
Andy Fedore, a local businessman and remaker of buildings, will lead the tour.
He will be joined by John Dubnansky, the city’s economic development director, who will be able to provide information on incentives and criteria for repurposing buildings.
The tour will include seven sites within a three-block radius of Central Park.
Prior to the tour, a reception will be held in the gallery’s Piazza where participants can learn more about the green space area and activities planned.
Refreshments will be provided at Gallery on Gazebo at the conclusion of the tour.
A third tour will be held in upcoming months.
“The first tour was beyond our expectations and we had 70 people attend, and it was a nice night,” Pawlowski said. “Most of the people didn’t know each other, but we found out there was a lot of common threads and people were feeling out who was interested in what. We had a couple potential investors who didn’t know each other beforehand and decided they would continue their dialogue.”
She said the goal of the tour is for people to become more familiar with the jewels that are downtown.
“We hope there is some enlightenment and desire to perhaps invest and maybe find out if something they have in their mind could be realized,” Pawlowski said.
Proceeds will benefit the gallery’s Piazza project.
Cost to attend is $25 and tickets can be purchased at give.cfalleghenies.org/architecturaltour2.
For more information, call 814-539-4345 or visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
