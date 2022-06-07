BEDFORD, Pa. – Take a stroll and celebrate the arts.
Downtown Bedford Inc. will host its inaugural Art Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at downtown Bedford businesses and the public square, showcasing the artistry of area artists.
“This is another way to highlight the local talent that’s here in Bedford and surrounding areas,” said Morgan Young, event volunteer. “We wanted to put something on where the local community could come out and not only enjoy the art but talk to the artists. We asked the artists to demonstrate what they’re doing, so you can watch them make or create their art.”
Over 25 artists will be on hand, including painters, collagists, bladesmiths, woodcarvers, sculptors, fabric artists, ceramic artists, musicians, photographers and videographers.
“We had a great response to the call for artists who were interested in being a part of this,” Young said.
Many of the attending artists will have their works available for purchase.
To begin the walk, attendees can pick up a map at the town square or follow the yellow balloons that will be tied to participating businesses. Maps also will be available at www.downtownbedford.com and Downtown Bedford Inc.’s Facebook page.
“We’ll be spread out throughout the town, and the map will outline directly which stores to walk into,” Young said. “You can really start anywhere you like. It’s a hop in, hop off type of deal.”
Following Art Walk, a free reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Olde Bedford Brewing Co., 109 Railroad St., Bedford.
There will be light refreshments and music, along with a silent auction featuring artwork donated by participating artists.
“This is a nice day to go around and spend some time in Bedford and see what it has to offer,” Young said. “I hope this roots itself into an annual event that grows every year and continues to generate more interest in fine art and what our local makers are doing.”
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 814-623-0048.
