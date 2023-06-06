Downtown Bedford Inc. will host its Art Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at downtown Bedford businesses and the public square.
More than 35 artists will be on hand, including painters, collagists, bladesmiths, woodcarvers, sculptors, fabric artists, ceramic artists, musicians, photographers and videographers.
Attendees can pick up a map at the town square or follow the yellow balloons that will be tied to participating businesses.
Maps also will be available at www.downtownbedford.com.
Following the Art Walk, a reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Olde Bedford Brewing Co., 109 Railroad St., Bedford.
