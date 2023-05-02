Upkeep photo

 By David Hurst
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Volunteers will once again spruce up Johnstown’s central business district during the 16th annual Downtown Beautification Day on May 21.

Anybody interested in helping is asked to meet at Central Park shortly before the cleanup is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Work will include picking up garbage, spreading mulch and planting flowers. The event, sponsored by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, is expected to conclude around 2 p.m.

“We just want to make it look as nice as we can for the summer season,” DDJP President Melissa Radovanic said.

Representatives from the DDJP, Visit Johnstown, Vision Together 2025, Cambria Regional Chamber, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Wessel & Co., The EADS Group, 1st Summit Bank and other organizations are expected to participate.

“We also encourage business owners and property owners in downtown to spring clean-up their own property on that day as well,” Radovanic said.

