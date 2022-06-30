The grounds that have for years held Tranquility Gardens will soon be sold, and the statues of philosophers and meaningful messages will have to find a new home.
Property owner Steve Purich, who transformed his land into a peaceful getaway, is now eyeing the city of Johnstown as a possible destinaion for his public oasis.
“All I’m asking is, give it a shot,” he said.
Purich initially built the gardens in Upper Yoder Township more than a decade ago as a getaway location and educational area in which visitors could learn the famous lessons of ancient thinkers, such as Plato and Socrates, and of modern public figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Einstein and Mahatma Gandhi.
There’s also lessons from the Hindu deity Ganesh, Gautama Buddha, Confucius, a popular Native American story involving two wolves, and Ma’at, the Egyptian goddess of truth, justice, balance and order.
Purich has dedicated years to creating youth programs to support regional youngsters based around Tranquility Gardens and invited them to the property to stop, breathe and think.
The very first lesson he teaches is at a pond in the front of the gardens, where he tells visitors that, similar to a agitated waterway, they need to let their minds calm before they can progress with any endeavor.
At the root of all the collected lessons is the concept that a person should know themselves, nurture balanced thoughts, care for others and not shirk education.
New home
For years, the gardens have sat dormant and Purich’s health has required him to move to a new home.
With the prospect of selling the grounds on the horizon, he wants to restart his educational programing that ran from about 2009 to 2015, as one last effort to help area residents – current and future.
“The message to the community is ‘I’m going to move,’ ” Purich said. “Do I put that stuff anywhere or do I put it somewhere it’ll do some good?”
His idea is to take at least three paved or grass lots in the city and turn them into miniature tranquility areas using the statues and messages already at his disposal.
These locations should be centrally located near Greater Johnstown middle and high schools, Bishop McCort Catholic High School and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, so they can have the most benefit to those groups, Purich said.
He has his eye on spaces in Hornerstown, Moxham and the city’s 8th Ward for that reason and is investigating use of those properties.
Within the new gardens, Purich wants to install greenery-covered archways, place topiaries and teach regional students to give the tours.
They’ll also be responsible for caring for the grounds, instilling in them personal responsibility for the locations.
Purich said he’ll secure funding to create scholarships to supplement the learners’ work and wants to contact corporate sponsors, such as Lowes’ and The Home Depot, to help shape the sites.
Last year, Purich attempted to turn the current gardens location into a wellness and education retreat area, but was not granted a variance to do so from the Upper Yoder Township zoning board.
Testaments
The steward’s determination to transplant the sanctuary stems from a packet of testimonials from visitors of all ages that he’s collected throughout the years, as well as signed letters of endorsements from local health care leaders.
Each survey asks the guest to rate different aspects of the grounds and provide comments afterward.
One form says the Tranquility Gardens are an “excellent place to regroup and team-build” while another said the area is a “very relaxing, nonstimulating environment.”
Most are glowing, five-star reviews of the grounds and messaging.
One of the endorsements comes from Conemaugh Health System Market President William Caldwell.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is supportive of the efforts to develop Tranquility Gardens into a community resource,” he wrote. “The vision you and your team have for this unique property would have the potential to further broaden wellness and education efforts in our immediate community and perhaps the region.”
Purich recently sent this collection to community leaders along with a letter requesting assistance with the relocation project.
That included Mike Kane, president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, who supports the effort.
“Steve had been working on this for a while and we appreciate his interest in keeping it going,” he said. “It would be great for it to find a new home.”
Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, described Purich’s project as “conceptually great.”
“Any project that improves both health and wellness for community youth as well as beautifies the city is a worthwhile project for sure,” he said.
Tedesco has discussed the gardens with Purich before, but noted that finding locations is the largest challenge of the relocation work.
However, the fact Tranquility Gardens already is a nonprofit will help in the end because that alone will allow the advisory board to create partnerships with other community groups, he said.
Tedesco added that Purich’s concept is “certainly a project that is worthy of support.”
Mental health
Purich also sees the gardens as a way to address a growing mental health crisis affecting children and teens.
“I know that stuff works because it worked for me,” he said.
The Serbian immigrant relied on these philosophical messages in his youth to guide him as his father ran from religious persecution in the former Soviet Union and he and his family struggled to survive without their patriarch.
“When I see a kid suffering, I think of me,” he said. “I know what it means to have nothing. I know what it means to do lousy in school. I know it’s not too late.”
That’s why he wants to help.
There are several scientific and health studies that show the benefits of mindfulness and philosophy.
According to the University of California Los Angeles Health’s Mindful Awareness Research Center, “Research in mindfulness has identified a wide range of benefits in different areas of psychological health, such as helping to decrease anxiety, depression, rumination, and emotional reactivity.”
Additionally, studies have shown mindfulness helps to increase well- being, positive affect, and concentration, the center states.
UCLA also lists the benefits of moment-to-moment awareness as being “helpful to foster physical health by improving immune system function, quality of sleep, as well as decreasing blood pressure. Structural and functional brain changes have also been documented in areas associated with attention, emotional regulation, empathy and bodily awareness.”
