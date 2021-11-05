House Bill 425, which was introduced by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset, with the intent of providing flexibility to bars and restaurants dealing with the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday.
The new law:
• Allows a liquor licensee whose business permanently closes to sell the remaining liquor or wine to any other licensee
• permits licensed establishments to serve alcohol in a seating area that is within 1,000 feet of a main location
• Gives the Liquor Control Board permission to extend a licensed premises to include certain outdoor areas and to remove specific restrictions on off-site catered events
• Provides an additional year of safekeeping to any license that was in safekeeping during the emergency disaster declaration.
“Many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions, and few more so than the bar and restaurant industry,” Dowling said in a press release statement. “This law will help those who made the difficult decision to close permanently, as well as those who are still struggling to survive.”
The changes are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
