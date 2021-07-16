Westmont resident and victims' advocate Shaun Dougherty has been elected as the new president of the board of directors for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.
The local man was selected during the group's June meeting and will succeed Tim Lennon, who served in the role for the last three years and has stepped down.
"We are grateful to Tim for his years of service and can look back on his tenure as a time of growth and success," a release from the group said Friday.
Dougherty serves on the board already and has advocated for survivors of sexual abuse for several years, notably speaking out after the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a grand jury report in 2016 that alleged the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona–Johnstown carried out a decades-long coverup of child sexual abuse. He's also come forward about his own experiences, stating that he'd been abused by a local priest.
In the years since the report's release, Dougherty has been part of a legislative push involving the state's child sexual abuse statute of limitations and an attempt to create a two-year retroactive window in which alleged victims could file civil claims, even if the statute of limitations had already expired.
