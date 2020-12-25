Efforts are underway to preserve yet another historic “Cottage Row” vacation home for four onetime South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club members.
Just down the street from the site where the the Lippincott Cottage is being stabilized, the National Park Service plans to replace and repair the Double Cottage’s original wood siding, replicate its late-1800s-era window and door trim and paint the two-story structure.
Efforts by a Park Service preservation crew got underway earlier this month to remove vinyl siding and other layers of updates that were added to the cottage in more recent years.
The cottage is being “wrapped” – or winterized – to preserve the exterior during the coming months, Park Ranger Elizabeth Shope said.
The restoration work is expected to occur early in the summer.
“Once this work is done, combined with the new wooden shingle roof that HPTC installed last year, the Double Cottage will be the most authentic looking cottage out of all the surviving cottages, on the exterior,” Chief of Interpretation and Site Manager Doug Bosley said.
Shared cottage
The Double Cottage dates back to 1887. But for local historians, it’s sort of the row’s newest cottage.
For decades, the Park Service called it the Clubhouse Annex.
Park Service officials believed the Victorian apartment-style structure served as an overflow destination or perhaps housed clubhouse staff.
As it turns out, four club members and their families owned it.
The name was pulled from documents, including a newspaper clipping from the era that described the home as “the Double Cottage.”
Two Pittsburgh glassmakers, H.P. Patton and H. Sellers McKee – the latter a onetime director of the Exchange Bank of Pittsburgh – comprised the first half of the foursome.
Pittsburgh Forge and Iron Co. President Calvin Wells and a sometimes Carnegie partner, William Ambrose McIntosh, also owned the cottage, records show.
‘The Glass City’
McKee was also a member of the elite Duquesne Club and developed a process to use natural gas to manufacture glass products.
It made the company he co-founded, Chambers and McKee Glass Works, a national leader in the industry.
Located 45 miles west of Johnstown, the company’s home base of Jeannette – named after McKee’s wife – garnered another nickname during the period, The Glass City.
McIntosh made his fortune running the New York and Cleveland Gas Coal Co., which mined throughout parts of western Pennsylvania during that period.
But McIntosh is remembered by local flood historians as the club member who orchestrated the effort to stock South Fork Dam with bass by carefully hauling the fish there from Lake Erie in the mid-1880s, Bosley said.
South Fork’s dam served as a main draw for Guilded Age elite during the period, with many families using the dam to fish and boat until the May 1889 Johnstown Flood.
Today, the Double Cottage is occupied by tenants who rent the space from the Park Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.